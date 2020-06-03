Procured 305 lakh quintals of wheat, paid Rs 3,890 crore: UP government

The UP government on Tuesday said that it has procured 304.77 lakh quintals of wheat and paid Rs 3,890 crore to farmers for the same in this Rabi season. (File) The UP government on Tuesday said that it has procured 304.77 lakh quintals of wheat and paid Rs 3,890 crore to farmers for the same in this Rabi season. (File)

The UP government on Tuesday said that it has procured 304.77 lakh quintals of wheat and paid Rs 3,890 crore to farmers for the same in this Rabi season.

Sugarcane farmers have been paid Rs 99,000 crore in the past three years, including Rs 20,000 crore in this season, according to the government. As many as 119 sugar mills were operational in the state in the ongoing lockdown period starting from March 25. As many as 8,887 metric tonnes of gram has also been procured at the minimum support price.

“The Chief Minister [Yogi Adityanath] had directed that even during lockdown, agriculture work should not be affected. Harvesting has taken place in time and labourers who came from outside were used,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The harvesting season began in April when the lockdown was strictest across the country. However, the state government eased some restrictions such as movement of agriculture machines and transportation of farm produce to mandis.

Awasthi said about 35,000-40,000 farmers have benefited from each sugar mill in this season and about 11,500 lakh quintals of sugarcane was crushed. There was a record production of 1,250 lakh quintals of sugar in the state in this season, he said.

