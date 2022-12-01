scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

UP government to promote one sport in one district

The state government has also taken the consent of the Central government to change district-wise sports of 10 districts under the Khelo India scheme to include them in the ODOS

UP government has finalised the Sports Policy-2022 with a view to grooming sportspersons from the state.

On the lines of “one district, one product”, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote one sport in one district.

Under the One District, One Sport (ODOS) scheme, players will get training in the specified sport for their district to play both at national and international events, a government spokesperson said, adding the aim is to provide a platform for budding sportspersons to nurture their talents and skills so that they can participate in prestigious national and international championships and win medals. This would also help to promote sports culture and keep the young generation healthy in the state, the spokesperson added.

Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Azamgarh and Chandauli districts have been chosen for wrestling, considering that many wrestlers from the region have represented in the national and international championships. In west UP, Baghpat, which is adjacent to Haryana, also has a history of good wrestling players and has been chosen for the same under the ODOS, the official added.

The state government has also taken the consent of the Central government to change district-wise sports of 10 districts under the Khelo India scheme to include them in the ODOS.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...Premium
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...

In the Khelo India Centres in the 10 districts, the honing of the talents of players will continue under the supervision of skilled coaches, the official said, adding to promote the sports under the ODOS scheme, the state will implement the new sports policy.

The 10 districts whose district-wise sports have been changed include, Mathura (wrestling instead of judo), Ballia, Ambedkar Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur (athletics instead of badminton), Bahraich (football instead of badminton), Shravasti (kabaddi instead of badminton), in Jhansi, Gonda and In Lakhimpur Kheri (hockey instead of badminton).

“There is a universal rule to nurture sporting talents – catch them young. The department will ensure the identification of the talents related to popular sports in different areas at the right age and provide them best training. This is also the purpose of the ODOS scheme. It will be our endeavour that according to the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the coming few years, UP will also lead the country in sports,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Sports) Navneet Sehgal.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the UP government has finalised the Sports Policy-2022 with a view to grooming sportspersons from the state.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 06:30:47 am
Next Story

Probe after video of BJP candidate ‘giving saris, cash to voters’ emerges

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close