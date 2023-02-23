2,250 crore for police department, 2,500 crore for Maha Kumbh

The UP government on Wednesday earmarked more than Rs 2,250 crore for the police department in the state budget and said that the crime rate has come down drastically in the state in 2022 as compared to 2016 when Samajwadi Party was in power.

The budgetary allocation is aimed at strengthening the state’s law and order system by providing accommodation facilities for police officers and employees on the one hand and allowing commissionerate offices to operate on their own lands, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

He said the priority of the government was to prepare the police force to face challenges before law and order in an effective way. There has been a decrease of 15.81 per cent in dowry deaths, 21.24 per cent in rape, and 9.17 per cent in kidnapping in crimes against women during this period, he said.

The minister allocated Rs 2,500 crore for the preparations for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 against Rs 621.55 crore in last year’s budget. The religious fair is held every 12 years.

An official said the work on widening and beautifying three access roads in Ayodhya will be finished within the next two years.

“In anticipation of a potential increase in tourism brought on by the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in the district of Ayodhya, it is planned that work on widening and beautifying three access roads will be finished within the next two years,” Khanna said while presenting the Budget.

Each madrasa is to get Rs 10 lakh to set up computer labs

Advertisement

The government in its budget allocated Rs 1 lakh each for madrasas to set up computer labs. There are an estimated 23,000 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh of which only 561 receive grants from the state government.

For the welfare of minority communities, the government has also made a provision to pay an honorarium of Rs 6,000 per month to graduate teachers and Rs 12,000 per month to BEd teachers with masters. Another Rs 681 lakh for the construction of hostels and school buildings in the financial year 2023-2024 for the minority institutions have also been made, the statement said.