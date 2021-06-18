UP government on appointment spree, names new OBC panel chief

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday appointed former BJP state secretary Jaswant Singh Saini as the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes. Saini, who is from Saharanpur, was serving as the Deputy Chairman of the commission for the last one year.

The post of state OBC panel head became vacant after its former Chairman, Fagu Singh Chauhan, became the Bihar Governor in July, 2019.

Saini’s appointment came a day after the state government had named another BJP state working committee member Ram Babu Harit as the chairperson of the UP Commission for Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

With the UP Assembly elections being six months away, the government has started filling up different commission posts that have been lying vacant for over one-and-a-half year.

Next, the government is likely to appoint the head of the state minorities commission, the post of which has been vacant for almost two years.

On Thursday, Hira Thakur and Prabhunath Chauhan were also named as the vice-chairmen of the state OBC commission.

Over the years, Saini has held several organisational posts in the BJP. He was elected as the state secretary twice, as well as the state vice-president for as many times. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 general elections from the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Saini said: “The party has given me the responsibility, and I will fulfil their expectations. I have been already working to resolve issues of people from Other Backward Class. With the new responsibility, I will work harder to ensure that the OBC members get justice and their issues are resolved as soon as possible.”

Sources said the issue of vacant posts in various state commissions had come up during the recent meeting held between party national general secretary (Organisaiton) B L Santhosh and other senior BJP leaders.

In the SC/ST state panel, the posts of chairman, two vice-chairman and 15 other members were filled on Wednesday.

The former chairman of the state minorities commission, Tanveer Haider Usmani, died in April 2019. The post has been lying vacant since then.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza told The Indian Express, “The decision to appoint the commission head got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But soon several posts in the minorities commission will be filled.”