UP government forms committee to probe KGMU drugs distribution ‘irregularities’

A June 2 communication sent by the KGMU Proctor's Office to the police stated that an inquiry committee had found prima facie evidence of alleged misuse of medicines and financial irregularities. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations of irregularities in medicine procurement and other administrative issues at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

According to an official communication, the committee was formed following orders from Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio. It will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) with the Director General and Secretary of Medical Education, and the Special Secretary, Medical and Health as members. The panel has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the matter and submit the report within two working days.