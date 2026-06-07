UP government forms committee to probe KGMU drugs distribution ‘irregularities’

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The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations of irregularities in medicine procurement and other administrative issues at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.
According to an official communication, the committee was formed following orders from Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio. It will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) with the Director General and Secretary of Medical Education, and the Special Secretary, Medical and Health as members. The panel has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the matter and submit the report within two working days.
The probe was initiated after the Medical Superintendent noticed a sharp rise in reimbursement claims under the government scheme, under which eligible patients receive medicines and treatment and the state government later reimburses the hospitals.
According to KGMU spokesperson and inquiry committee chairman Prof KK Singh, the increase in monthly claims prompted the university to scrutinise records and constitute an inquiry committee.
He said the findings suggested that details of patients available in the hospital’s software system may have been accessed and misused. “The person who had access to the software appears to have taken patient details from the system,” Singh said, adding that the inquiry had identified multiple gaps in the process through which medicines are approved, issued and distributed under the scheme.
A June 2 communication sent by the KGMU Proctor’s Office to the station house officer (SHO) of the Chowk police station stated that an inquiry committee constituted by Vice-Chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand, had found prima facie evidence of alleged misuse of medicines, possible loss to government funds and other financial irregularities. The committee recommended registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation into the matter.
Three contractual employees — Prakash Singh (Urology), Hemant Srivastava (LP counter IPD), Sachin Tiwari (Urology) — have been dismissed, while the permanent employee Arshad Wasi (pharmacist, LP counter IPD) has been suspended.
The departments where chemotherapy medicines are administered and KGMU has begun auditing include Medical Oncology, Radiotherapy, Oncosurgery and other cancer-related units. Officials said the review is aimed at identifying whether similar irregularities exist elsewhere.
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