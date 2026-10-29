Barred from UP government jobs: Members of groups seeking ‘to change social order via violence’

In the wake of street protests that rocked New Delhi recently, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a consolidated policy with a detailed framework to screen candidates seeking government jobs. One point, in particular, states that persons who are “members of an organisation whose declared objective is to change the existing social order through violent means” will be ineligible for a government job in the state.

This comes as the state heads for Assembly polls early next year.

The norms, issued by Chief Secretary M Devaraj on Wednesday, also specifies the criminal cases and proceedings that can lead to disqualification.

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It categorises offences according to their seriousness and the stage of criminal proceedings, ranging from serious crimes where the framing of charges itself can lead to disqualification to other offences where disqualification applies only after conviction. It also lays down conditions under which repeated involvement in criminal cases can make a candidate ineligible for government service.

The policy also draws a distinction between political beliefs and alleged involvement in organisations advocating violent change. While a person cannot be deemed unsuitable for government employment merely on account of their political ideology, membership of an organisation advocating violent change can render them ineligible.

The policy further states that participation in such activities after attaining 21 years of age and within three years before the date of verification will be treated as evidence that the person remains actively involved, unless positive and concrete evidence of a change in conduct during that period is available.

The guidelines will apply to candidates selected for state government services and posts under government-controlled corporations, councils, educational institutions, autonomous bodies, undertakings and other specified public institutions. Pending cases will also be dealt with under the new guidelines.

Disclosure of criminal cases mandatory

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The policy makes it compulsory for candidates to disclose whether they have been arrested, prosecuted or convicted in a criminal case. They must also provide details of pending or concluded criminal proceedings, preventive action, dismissal from previous service and debarment by a recruitment commission or board for using unfair means.

Failure to disclose involvement in a criminal case or preventive proceeding can have serious consequences. If the omission subsequently comes to light through verification or otherwise, the appointment can be cancelled and the candidate declared ineligible for government service, with further legal proceedings initiated as applicable.

However, the policy provides exceptions in specific circumstances, including cases where a candidate has been finally discharged or acquitted, proceedings have been quashed, prosecution has been withdrawn or a case has been compounded in accordance with law. Certain petty offences, traffic violations and cases dealt with under juvenile justice provisions are also excluded from disqualification.

Verification deadline, special rule for sensitive posts

The policy requires character and antecedent verification reports to be submitted within 30 days of the relevant reference. District police and Local Intelligence Units will examine their records rather than conduct field inquiries or require candidates to appear in person. Where a report contains adverse findings, the District Magistrate must give the candidate an opportunity to be heard, either physically or online.

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For posts considered sensitive or requiring detailed verification on security grounds, no provisional appointment can be issued. Appointment will be made only after verification, with prior approval of the Chief Minister following a reasoned proposal from the administrative department.

For other posts, appointing authorities can issue provisional appointment letters after obtaining the prescribed verification form and a self-declaration, without keeping the appointment pending solely for the verification process.