UP government orders hospital pharmacies to display purchase, sale prices of medicines from Nov 1

The department argued that the issue is not merely about pharmacy margins but also about transparency in the drug supply chain and ensuring that the benefit of institutional procurement reaches patients.
The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) has directed the pharmacies operating from hospitals across the state to display price lists based on the actual procurement and sale rates of medicines from November 1.
The department has also directed all retail pharmacies to create public websites displaying their licence number, appointed pharmacist, licensed premises and stock details. The information will have to be updated on weekly basis, it is learnt.
The move is aimed at improving price transparency, particularly for patients buying medicines from hospital pharmacies where they may have limited alternatives, officials said.
The department has pointed to the cost-plus model followed in some government medical colleges for expensive medicines, including cancer drugs, high-end antibiotics and costly injections. Under this model, the price charged to patients is linked to the hospital’s actual procurement cost rather than simply the printed MRP.
Seeks NPPA action against drug overpricing
The UPFSDA also sought action by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on drug pricing after inspections found that patients at some hospitals were being charged up to 67 times the procurement price of medicines.
The department has written to the NPPA, seeking a review of drug trade margins, MRP fixation and price controls on high-margin medicines and medical devices. The findings followed inspections of more than 200 pharmacies in 22 medical colleges and 30 government and private hospitals across the state.
The UPFSDA said the wide gap was found between the price to retailer (PTR) paid by hospitals and the price ultimately charged from patients. It argued that patients should receive the benefit of the high discounts the hospitals often get from manufacturers and suppliers. “Under the present system, the MRP is printed on the package while institutional purchases are often negotiated on the basis of the highest discount. This could leave patients unaware of the actual procurement cost,” reads the letter written by UPFSDA Commissioner and Secretary Roshan Jacob.
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The UPFSDA also flagged instances where medicines of the same brand and manufacturer carried different MRPs for different institutional supplies. It has raised concerns over contract-manufactured brands supplied to hospitals that may not be readily available in the general retail market.
The UPFSDA has asked the NPPA to consider capping trade margins on high-MRP medicines and medical devices after reviewing margins across the supply chain. It has also sought a rationalised system for fixing MRPs that factors in manufacturing costs and permissible post-manufacturing expenses.
The department has further suggested bringing high-margin medicines supplied to hospitals under the price-control framework of DPCO-2013. It has also sought stronger enforcement of DPCO provisions, including consideration of bringing violations within the ambit of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
The department argued that the issue is not merely about pharmacy margins but also about transparency in the drug supply chain and ensuring that the benefit of institutional procurement reaches patients.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More