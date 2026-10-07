UP government orders hospital pharmacies to display purchase, sale prices of medicines from Nov 1

The department argued that the issue is not merely about pharmacy margins but also about transparency in the drug supply chain and ensuring that the benefit of institutional procurement reaches patients.

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) has directed the pharmacies operating from hospitals across the state to display price lists based on the actual procurement and sale rates of medicines from November 1.

The department has also directed all retail pharmacies to create public websites displaying their licence number, appointed pharmacist, licensed premises and stock details. The information will have to be updated on weekly basis, it is learnt.

The move is aimed at improving price transparency, particularly for patients buying medicines from hospital pharmacies where they may have limited alternatives, officials said.

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The department has pointed to the cost-plus model followed in some government medical colleges for expensive medicines, including cancer drugs, high-end antibiotics and costly injections. Under this model, the price charged to patients is linked to the hospital’s actual procurement cost rather than simply the printed MRP.