UP government hands over SIT final report on donation ‘theft’ to Ram Temple Trust

The report calls for enhancing police deployment to keep a watch on all the activities in the inner circle of the temple premises. (Source: File)

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Monday handed over the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of cash and valuables at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, it is learnt.

A case was registered and eight accused were arrested earlier on the preliminary report findings of the three-member SIT the state government had formed before the Supreme Court intervened in the matter.

The SIT is headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant with Lucknow Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S and Finance Secretary Neel Ratan as members.