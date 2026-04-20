UP government suspends smart meter rollout, offers relief to consumers

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The Uttar Pradesh government has temporarily halted the ongoing rollout of smart meters until a technical committee submits its report, and announced relief measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply for consumers with low or zero balance, officials said on Sunday.
The move comes amid wide scale opposition against the installation of prepaid smart meters across the state.
Energy Minister A K Sharma on Sunday, during a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow, said existing consumers of smart meters will continue to receive power supply for up to three days or until dues reach Rs 200 for loads up to 2 KW, even if their prepaid balance is exhausted.
According to officials, the decision aims to address complaints and ease consumer concerns around the smart metering system.
Officials informed that a four-member technical committee comprising experts from IIT Kanpur, ERDA Vadodara and UP Power Corporation has been tasked with examining the technical quality and performance of smart meters. It is likely to submit its findings within 10 days.
The government has also introduced a transition cushion for newly installed smart meters. Sharma said no disconnections will be carried out for up to 45 days — including a 15-day conversion period followed by 30 days — to allow consumers time to adapt to the prepaid system.
Meanwhile, the minister informed that to improve transparency and communication, a five-stage SMS alert will be rolled out, and consumers will receive notifications when their balance drops to 30 per cent, 10 per cent, when it is exhausted, one day prior to disconnection, and after disconnection.
The minister also directed that electricity connections should not be disconnected on Sundays or public holidays, even if the balance turns negative, stressing a “humane approach” in service delivery.
Officials said a consumer awareness campaign has also been launched across platforms, alongside the release of a smart prepaid meter FAQ document to address misconceptions and provide guidance.
In addition to the above, for grievance redressal, the power department has strengthened its helpline services, including the toll-free number 1912, the UPPCL website, and a WhatsApp chatbot, with regional contact numbers also made available.
The authorities have been instructed to monitor complaints daily and ensure prompt resolution.
An official spokesperson of the government said the decisions come amid rising feedback from consumers regarding billing transparency, balance deductions and service continuity under the smart meter regime.
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