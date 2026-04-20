UP government suspends smart meter rollout, offers relief to consumers

The move comes amid wide scale opposition against the installation of prepaid smart meters across the state. (File Photo; enhanced using Google Gemini)

The Uttar Pradesh government has temporarily halted the ongoing rollout of smart meters until a technical committee submits its report, and announced relief measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply for consumers with low or zero balance, officials said on Sunday.

The move comes amid wide scale opposition against the installation of prepaid smart meters across the state.

Energy Minister A K Sharma on Sunday, during a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow, said existing consumers of smart meters will continue to receive power supply for up to three days or until dues reach Rs 200 for loads up to 2 KW, even if their prepaid balance is exhausted.