UP government forms SIT to probe allegations of Ram Temple donation misappropriation

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of irregularities and misappropriation of donation funds in works related to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The committee has been directed to submit a preliminary report in seven days and a final report within 15 days, the officials said.

According to officials, the SIT was formed following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust itself, after allegations related to the handling and utilisation of funds gained traction in the recent weeks.

The Trust is learnt to have sought an independent inquiry to establish facts and address concerns arising from the accusations.

The SIT will be headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance Department) Neel Ratan as members.

The development comes less than a week after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue and demanded judicial intervention into reports alleging that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple had gone missing.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav had termed the reports “a matter of grave concern for devotees across the world” and described the alleged disappearance of donation funds as “extremely shameful” for the temple trust.

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He had sought suo motu cognisance by the judiciary, saying the issue was directly linked to the faith of the global Hindu community, while questioning the government’s silence over the allegations.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had, however, rejected the allegations at the time.

Trust general secretary Champat Rai had stated that periodic internal audits were conducted by the Trust as well as the State Bank of India and that no significant irregularity had been detected. He had said the audit process, which was currently underway, had so far not revealed anything noteworthy.

The controversy subsequently escalated, with former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claiming he was aware of alleged misuse of donations but declining to reveal details, and senior BJP leader Rajneesh Singh writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking public disclosure of the trust’s finances, assets, donations, expenditures, bank accounts and land transactions.

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Rajneesh Singh said devotees who had contributed to the construction of the temple had a right to know how donations, including cash, ornaments and other valuables, were being utilised.

Responding to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi had said the trust had already initiated an inquiry and would take action in accordance with its rules and regulations, while maintaining that the matter primarily fell within the trust’s jurisdiction.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai also demanded an independent probe headed by a sitting high court judge.

PTI reported that “one of the members of the SIT declined to comment on the scope or timeline of the inquiry. “Any task that is assigned to us by the government will be carried out. Beyond this, I have nothing to say,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, was in Ayodhya on Friday for a meeting to review the progress of the temple project and remaining works.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mishra said the meeting was unrelated to the controversy over the alleged fund misappropriation and was convened to review the final handover of completed structures by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and assess the status of the remaining works, which are in their final stages.

Mishra said that while the Parcotta (Parikrama precinct) and the temples constructed within it are yet to be formally handed over to the Trust, the remaining works are nearing completion. The memorial dedicated to those associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, as well as the structure being developed to showcase remains of the ancient temple unearthed during excavations, are expected to be completed soon, he added.

Officials said the SIT would examine the allegations related to financial transactions and expenditure connected with temple-related works and scrutinise relevant records to determine whether any irregularities had occurred. Sources indicated that the Trust favoured a formal investigation to ensure transparency and address concerns arising from the allegations.