UP government forms five-member OBC panel for reservation in panchayat polls

The move comes after the Yogi Adityanath cabinet recently approved the formation of the dedicated commission in line with constitutional provisions and court-mandated requirements for determining OBC reservation in local body polls.

In a late-night decision, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday constituted a five-member State Rural Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission to examine and recommend reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Panchayati Raj institutions ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections.

According to a notification issued by the Panchayati Raj Department, retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Ram Autar Singh has been appointed chairman of the commission. The commission has been constituted under the provisions of a government notification dated May 18. The other members of the panel include retired additional district judges Brijesh Kumar and Santosh Kumar Vishwakarma, along with retired IAS officers Dr Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya and S P Singh.