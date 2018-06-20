UP government clears decks for Patanjali mega food park

The state government gave the go ahead to an amendment in a November 2016 government order under which Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was given special concessions and facilities. (File Photo) The state government gave the go ahead to an amendment in a November 2016 government order under which Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was given special concessions and facilities. (File Photo)

Weeks after the Patanjali group threatened to shift its proposed food park out of Uttar Pradesh blaming alleged delays in clearances, the Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the decks for the project to proceed.

The state government gave the go ahead to an amendment in a November 2016 government order under which Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was given special concessions and facilities. Subsequently, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the industries department to allow Patanjali Food and Herbal Park Noida Pvt Ltd — a Special Purpose Vehicle of Patanjali Ayurved Pvt Ltd — to avail of these concessions and facilities to set up a mega food park, for which it had got permission from the Centre.

Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey said that with the amendment, Patanjali Food and Herbal Park Noida Pvt Ltd will be able to sub-lease land provided to Patanjali Ayurved Pvt Ltd to set up the food park in Greater Noida, and get 25 per cent concession in land allotment rates as per the previous order. Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was allotted 455 acres in November 2016.

An official spokesperson of the government claimed that there would be no additional burden on the state exchequer with this amendment.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to bring an ordinance to form the ‘Kashi Vishwanath Special Region Development Board’ for beautification and preservation of the “world-renowned” temple in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The government is already working on a beautification plan for the region surrounding the temple.

The proposed board will consist of two wards — Dashashwamedh and Garvasitola — which will be notified for development.

A proposal to bring out Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authorities Centralised Services Rules, 2018 was also approved by the Cabinet.

