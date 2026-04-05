6,000 workers in Israel safe amid West Asia crisis, no distress calls so far: UP Govt

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The Uttar Pradesh government said Sunday that over 6,000 workers from the state currently employed in Israel are safe amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict. Officials said the administration remains in constant communication with Indian diplomatic authorities in Tel Aviv to ensure their well-being.
Following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a dedicated monitoring system has been activated. Dr Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment), is coordinating regular updates with the Indian Embassy to monitor the workforce status.
Citing recent inputs from the Indian Embassy, the state government noted that no major threats or emergencies involving Indian nationals have been reported. Dr Sundaram has been in direct contact with India’s Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, who, in recent communications, has assured that all workers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, are safe.
The workers were sent to Israel over the last two years as part of the India-Israel labour cooperation initiative. It was designed to fill labour shortages in key sectors such as construction, technical services and facility management.
Officials acknowledged the concerns arising from the current situation but stated that no workers have made significant requests to return to India. The embassy is in regular contact with them and is providing necessary support.
The government clarified that the situation remains largely normal, with no distress calls reported so far. However, if any worker decides to return, arrangements can be made for their return via Jordan.
The state government has reiterated its position, stating that it is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to provide all possible assistance, including facilitating the return of workers if necessary. Officials also said that a multilingual helpline operated by Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority is available to assist foreign workers.
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