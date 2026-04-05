6,000 workers in Israel safe amid West Asia crisis, no distress calls so far: UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government said Sunday that over 6,000 workers from the state currently employed in Israel are safe amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict. Officials said the administration remains in constant communication with Indian diplomatic authorities in Tel Aviv to ensure their well-being.

Following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a dedicated monitoring system has been activated. Dr Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment), is coordinating regular updates with the Indian Embassy to monitor the workforce status.

Citing recent inputs from the Indian Embassy, the state government noted that no major threats or emergencies involving Indian nationals have been reported. Dr Sundaram has been in direct contact with India’s Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, who, in recent communications, has assured that all workers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, are safe.