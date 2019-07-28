UP governmemt to lay foundation stone for 250 projects

The Uttar Pradesh government will lay the foundation stone of more than 250 projects worth around Rs 65,000 crore in Lucknow on Sunday. The projects were announced during the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in February last year when an investment around Rs 4.68 lakh crore was proposed.

The first ground breaking ceremony was organised last July to launch industrial proposals worth around Rs 60,000 crore.

The ground breaking ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chief guest, and several key industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Anand Ji Mahindra, Sanjeev Puri, N Chandrasekharan, Sudhir Mehta and others.

Parallel sessions on food processing industry, defence, and aero space and electronics manufacturing will be organised between 2 pm and 3.30 pm.