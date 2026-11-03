UP teacher murdered in car, body dumped in bushes; school principal arrested

On Saturday, Rani Vishwakarma told her family she was going to the Gorakhpur school where she worked as a teacher to collect her salary.

She never returned.

Later that day, the body of a woman was found 50 km away by the roadside in the Rudrapur area of Deoria. With no belongings near her, she could not be identified at first.

Police said they circulated her photograph on social media, and she was soon identified as Rani from the Jangha area of Gorakhpur.

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Police contacted her family, who said she had gone to school and not returned home. Police said the family suspected the principal’s role, alleging that he had been harassing Rani for some time and that she was upset.