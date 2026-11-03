UP teacher murdered in car, body dumped in bushes; school principal arrested

On Saturday, Rani Vishwakarma told her family she was going to the Gorakhpur school where she worked as a teacher to collect her salary.
She never returned.
Later that day, the body of a woman was found 50 km away by the roadside in the Rudrapur area of Deoria. With no belongings near her, she could not be identified at first.
Police said they circulated her photograph on social media, and she was soon identified as Rani from the Jangha area of Gorakhpur.
Police contacted her family, who said she had gone to school and not returned home. Police said the family suspected the principal’s role, alleging that he had been harassing Rani for some time and that she was upset.
Police traced the principal, Vijay Nishad, 36, and took him into custody.
During questioning, Nishad, who is married, allegedly told police that he and the victim had been in a relationship for the past few years and that she had been pressuring him to marry her.
Rani had been teaching at the school since 2018.
Nishad allegedly told police that he had asked Rani to accompany him in his car on Saturday. After driving some distance, he stopped to talk to her. But a heated argument broke out, during which he allegedly strangled her, police said.
Nishad was arrested.
Later on Tuesday, Rani’s family members and local residents staged a protest in Gorakhpur, demanding compensation and the demolition of the accused’s school and houses. Protesters also blocked the road and claimed that others besides Nishad were involved, demanding their arrest.
The unrest eased only after police and district administration officials reached the spot and promised that their demands would be sent to the government for consideration and that the role of others would be examined during the probe.
Station Officer of Jangha police station in Gorakhpur, Gyanendra Singh, said the situation is normal now. He said the accused has been booked on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.