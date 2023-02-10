scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
‘Budget laid foundation for India’s emergence as developed nation’: Mukesh Ambani at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Anandiben Patel are also present at the event.

"Jio will complete its roll-out of 5G to cover every town and village in Uttar Pradesh by December of 2023," Mukesh Ambani added.
Hailing the Union Budget for 2023-24, Mukesh Ambani, the CMD of Reliance Industries on Friday said that it “laid the foundation for India’s emergence as a developed nation”. Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow,  the industrialist said India is on a “very strong growth path”.

Speaking about the latest Budget, Ambani, who is the 10th richest person in the world, said that it “stands out for its highest-ever resource allocation for building the foundation for the country’s growth in terms of capital expenditure.”

Earlier on Friday, the Summit, the UP Government’s flagship investors’ event, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Iterating Reliance’s role in enhancing India’s growth, he said, “Reliance plans to invest an additional Rs 75,000 crores in the next four years across Jio, retail and renewable businesses in UP, creating an additional over 1 lakhs jobs in the state.”

“Jio will complete its roll-out of 5G to cover every town and village in Uttar Pradesh by December of 2023,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said that his group commits Rs 25,000 crore in businesses that range from cement, metals, chemicals, and financial services, to renewable energy. He added, “India is now the fastest growing large economy in the world and is poised to become 3rd largest economy by 2030. As a global group, we operate in 36 countries, I can confidently say that India today stands out amongst all of them.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Anandiben Patel are also present at the event, which is aimed to bring together policymakers and industry leaders to extend partnerships and explore business opportunities.

(With ANI inputs)

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 11:33 IST
