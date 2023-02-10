UP Global Investors Summit begins today, PM to inaugurate

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023, which is being seen as a flagship investment summit organised by the Yogi Adityanath government with an aim to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0. The valedictory session on Sunday will be addressed by President Droupadi Murmu.

The three-day summit aims to seek investment from both domestic and foreign investors.

Till now, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, it has received domestic investment proposals and intents amounting to Rs 21 lakh crore, in addition to the Rs 7.12 lakh crore worth proposals from foreign investors.

The government, which had earlier set an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore, subsequently increased it to Rs 17 lakh crore and then to Rs 21 lakh crore.

The government has been holding roadshows for the last two months. Several groups, led by ministers, visited countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Argentine, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, and Mauritius to seek investment. This was followed by roadshows in the main cities of the country – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad among others.

Over 20 union ministers are likely to chair various sessions with UP ministers, bureaucrats and industrialists on various sectors. Chief Minister Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, and Minister of State Kaushal Kishore will attend the inaugural ceremony.