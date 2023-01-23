President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi likely to attend UP Global Investors Summit

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to attend the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, which starts on February 10.

The state government, led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is gearing up to host the event, which is likely to see the participation of global investors and around 20 Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Prime Minister and the President are likely to attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the event.

According to a statement by the UP government, CM Yogi Adityanath has set a target of investments of Rs 17 lakh crore through the summit.

Eight sessions will be held on each day of the summit, the first of which will be the inaugural session and the other sessions will be dedicated to various partnerships and industry sectors.

According to the framework of the program, on the first day, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras and Defence Minister Rajanath Singh will participate in separate sessions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Retd Air Chief Marshal RK Singh Bhadauria are also likely to be part of the summit.

On February 11, the second day of the event, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on the second day. Many ministers and leaders, including Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Forest and Animal Ownership Minister Parshottam Rupala, Transport and Road Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar, are likely to be present at the summit.

On the third day, Commerce and Industry Minister Anupriya Patel and Som Prakash are likely to be present, in addition to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Rao Inderjit Singh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may also be present on the last day to lead the session on Industrial Financing.

The UPGIS 2023 will have sessions dedicated to different countries. Sessions have been prepared for partner countries Singapore and the Netherlands on the first day as well as for Denmark and Japan on the second day. The UK and Mauritius sessions will be held on the third day. These nodal departments will convey messages to the investors. It will also include participation from the ambassadors and delegations of the relevant nations.