UP Global Investors Summit: 20 new sector-wise policies in pipeline

With a view to meeting an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore during the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit that is likely to be held in February, the state government is in the process of formulating at least 20 new sector-wise policies.

These sectors include electric vehicles, toy manufacturing, textile industry, food processing, poultry, films, tourism, milk production and integrated townships besides construction of medical colleges under public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The new policies would offer sector-specific incentives to the industries for investment and offer them land bank for setting up their units, it is learnt.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was briefed about the progress on each of these policies as he reviewed the preparations for the summit which has been planned from February 10 to 12 in the state.

The CM was informed that many of these policies were ready for cabinet approval, officials said.

The electric vehicle policy is ready and is likely to be placed in the upcoming cabinet meeting. The departments like the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), textile, animal husbandry, tourism, horticulture etc have been asked to speed up the process of preparing their policies, sources said.

One of the proposed themes for the summit is ‘UP@2.0 -Powering New India’ with the goal of making the state a trillion-dollar economy, sources said.

According to the plan, nine routes have been proposed for international roadshows, including in 19 countries and 21 cities. Of these, seven locations have been proposed in India.

The roadshows have been proposed from November 2, starting from Dubai, and are likely to be headed by the Minister of State for Industry.

Other roadshows have been proposed in San Francisco on November 4, New York (November 8), Toronto (November 10), Rio de Janeiro (November 14). They are likely to be headed by one of the Deputy CMs.

The other Deputy CM is likely to head a delegation to Paris, London and Eindhoven from November 9.

Similarly, the IT and Electronics Minister is proposed to head a delegation to Tokyo, Seoul and Bangkok, the Textile Minister for Moscow, the Industry Minister to Munich, Brussels and Stockholm, the Finance Minister to Singapore and Sydney, and the Agriculture Minister to Tel Aviv.

Within India, the roadshows can be organized in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh has become a “dream destination” for industrial investment in the country, Adityanath told officials that the three-day event will be “historic and would give flight to the aspirations of the state”.

Officials said during the meeting that Singapore, France, UK and Mauritius have sent proposals for their participation as partner countries in the summit. The CM instructed officials to establish communication with ambassadors or High Commissioners of the Netherlands, Canada, USA, Japan, Israel, Sweden and Thailand etc.

Besides, it was decided that experts from various sectors would also be part of the teams in deciding the routes of the roadshows. With few months left, directions were given on Thursday to form the groups headed by the ministers and also to ensure that the roadshows are not jut spectacular but also showcase the “culture” of the state along with its industrial environment.

A government spokesperson said directions have been issued to the officials that it should be kept in mind while framing the policies that the policy provisions are practical, employment-oriented and ensure a bright future of the youth.: