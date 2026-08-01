UP girl swept into open drain found dead after 4 days of search, 4 officials suspended

The police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the manager, principal and staff of the school where the girl studied. (File photo for representational use)

Four days after a 10-year-old girl was swept away after falling into an open drain while wading through a flooded street on her way home from school in Bulandshahr, multiple rescue teams that had been engaged in the search finally traced her on Saturday.

The girl’s body, decomposed by then, was found in a drain in Chawli village – roughly one kilometre from the spot in the Kotwali area where she had originally fallen in.

Throughout the search operation, multiple teams – including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), professional divers, the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the local police – were deployed in the effort to locate the missing girl. The Bulandshahr Municipal Council, too, continued its own parallel efforts to trace the child.