UP girl slapped by boy: FIR lodged, juvenile among 2 held

Ayodhya police have registered an FIR after a video of a schoolgirl being slapped by a youth went viral on social media. The FIR has been filed for assault ‘with an intent to outrage modesty’, and under the provisions of POCSO Act.

A 19-year-old has been arrested and a juvenile has been detained. The main accused, who is seen in the video slapping the girl, is, however, at large.

In the video of the purpoted incident, a youth is seen stopping a girl in school uniform from riding a bicycle and slapping her multiple times.

“The main accused, who assaulted the girl, is absconding. We will arrest him soon. The other two accused were involved in planning the assault and were present at the spot. All the accused belong to the same village as the girl,” Ayodhya Additional SP (Rural) Atul Kumar Sonkar said.

SHO of the police station where the FIR has been registered said the case was filed after a complaint from the girl’s family. “When we asked her if there was a reason behind the incident, she could not tell us,” the SHO said.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (mischief by causing inundation or obstruction to public drainage attended with damage) and POCSO Act.