UP: Girl shot dead by teacher for ‘rejecting advances’

A Class 8 girl was shot dead allegedly by her former schoolteacher in Kanpur Dehat district on Thursday as she rejected his advances, police said.

Accused Shailendra Singh (25), was expelled from the school two months after the victim had lodged a complaint against him with her school principal. Singh is currently absconding, police said.

Kanpur Dehat SP Anurag Vats said Singh had been stalking and making advances on the 15-year-old girl even after being expelled.

“Shailendra shot her yesterday (Thursday) morning and she succumbed to her injuries in the evening. We have lodged a murder case against the teacher and an unidentified person who was accompanying him,” said Vats.

The SHO of the concerned police station said, “The girl was accompanied by a schoolmate who is the lone eyewitness. She told police that Shailendra, who was on a motorcycle with another person, intercepted them and started talking to the girl. After a few minutes, he shot her in the neck and fled.”