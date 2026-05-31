UP gets full-time DGP after four years, Rajeev Krishna takes charge

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday appointed 1991-batch IPS officer Rajeev Krishna as full-time director general of police (DGP), two days after receiving a panel of three names from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the job.

The BJP government in the state has been facing strong criticism and even litigations for not having appointed a permanent DGP since 2022. Mukul Goel, the last full-time DGP, was removed by the government from the post in 2022 on various charges, including being inefficient to bear the responsibility as head of the department. Since then, five IPS officers — DS Chauhan, RK Vishwakarma, Vijay Kumar, Prashant Kumar, and Krishna himself — have served as acting DGP.

The name of Krishna, who has been serving as the state’s acting DGP since May 31 last year, was in the UPSC-approved panel sent to the government on Friday.

Last week, the UPSC held a meeting of all its members to decide a panel of senior-most IPS officers to be listed for the top post of the country’s largest police force. The meeting was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary SP Goel and Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Sanjay Prasad.

The order on the appointment of the DGP was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on Sunday.

An engineering graduate, Krishna has held different responsibilities in the state police and has served on central deputation as well.

He has also held the posts of superintendent of police (SP) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) in various districts, including Firozabad, Agra, Lucknow, and Mathura.

Story continues below this ad

He was the first head of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) when it was established in 2008. Also, he has headed the BSF’s Jammu frontier, considered one of the most crucial border points close to Pakistan.

Before assuming charge as acting DGP, he was head of the state Vigilance Establishment and the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. He was lauded by the Chief Minister for successfully conducting the recruitment of 60,000 police personnel amid incidents of paper leak and irregularities.

While taking the charge as acting DGP last year, Krishna had set 10 priorities, including tackling cyber crimes, crimes against women, streamlining traffic system, and introducing technology-based policing. He says most of his priorities have gained momentum and that he reviews their progress every month through nodal officers.

Krishna is scheduled to retire in June 2029.

— PTI inputs