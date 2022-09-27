scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

UP gets Centre’s award for adding over 28,000 facilities to National Health Register

The government said that Uttar Pradesh has opened around two crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), making it the second state in the nation to do so.

Uttar Pradesh was awarded the ‘Ayushman Utkrishta Award 2022’ at the Aarogya Manthan programme held in Delhi on Monday for adding various facilities to the National Health Facility Register, the state government said in a statement.

In the statement, the government said the appreciation that UP received for its health services at the national-level was the result of the work done by Yogi Adityanath-led government in the health sector over the past five-and-a-half years. Uttar Pradesh has received national acclaim with the addition of numerous healthcare facilities to the health facility register, the government claimed.

Sharing data, the government said that UP was the best performing state in the nation after it added 28,728 new health facilities to the National Health Facility Register.

More from Lucknow

According to a government release, Karnataka ranks second with 23,838 healthcare facilities, followed by Andhra Pradesh (13,335), Maharashtra (12,902), Bihar (12,453); Madhya Pradesh (12,268); West Bengal (11,607), Chhattisgarh (9,349), Telangana (7,988), and Gujarat (7,791).

