UP gearing up to receive daily 12 trains ferrying migrant workers back to state

With over 3,000 migrant workers having arrived in Lucknow and Gorakhpur on special trains till Monday, the UP government is now gearing up to receive 18 to 20 trains daily bringing back stranded workers from different parts of the country, especially Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“The state government is preparing to receive about 18-20 trains each day on an average of one train in one division. These would include about six trains coming from Maharashtra, six from Gujarat. The government has also co-ordinated with Punjab government and trains are likely to arrive from Ludhiyana, Amritsar and Chandigarh soon. Another set of trains are expected to bring back migrants from Karnataka and Kerala,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The government has also deployed at least 10,000 buses to ferry the returning migrant labourers to their respective home districts. About 50,000 medical teams have also been deployed to screen them for coronavirus before sending them for 14-day home quarantine.

“All those being sent to home quarantine will be monitored through committees formed under Gram Pradhan in rural areas and under corporators in municipal areas of the state,” he added.

With the state government expecting over 10 lakh workers to arrive from different parts of the country, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare “labour reforms” work plan in the next few days to provide them employment after they complete their 14-day home quarantine.

Officials have been directed to link the migrant labourers with “One District-One Product” scheme, Visvakarma Shram Samman Yojana and dairy committee to generate employment.

At a review meeting here, the Chief Minister also directed to deploy senior administrative officers, including an IAS and an IPS officer, in each of 75 districts for monitoring.

“Considering a large number of workers are coming back to the state, senior administrative officers are being sent to each district, who would work under the direction of the respective commissioners,” said Awasthi, adding that so far more than 50,000 workers and students have returned to the state in recent weeks that include about 11,000 from Haryana, about 6,000 from Madhya Pradesh, about 11,000 from Rajasthan, about 1,500 from Uttarakhand, about 12,000 students from Kota among others.

Focusing on the revival of economic activity, Chief Minister Adityanath, meanwhile, directed officials to prepare an action plan to identify alternative sources of revenue.

The government also said that process for “national portability” of ration card has also begun in the state. While some workers were being provided ration in Goa and Karnataka on the basis of their Uttar Pradesh ration cards, similarly two people from Maharashtra were provided ration in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

