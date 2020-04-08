UP: Gangsters’ Act invoked against 13 accused of Kamlesh Tiwari murder

Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered in October at his Lucknow residence. Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered in October at his Lucknow residence.

The Lucknow police have invoked the UP Gangsters’ Act against 13 accused in the murder case of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari that took place in the state capital on October 18 last year.

Police said, among the total 13 accused, three are out on bail. The other accused are lodged at the Lucknow district jail.

“We have invoked UP Gangsters’ Act against all 13 accused in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Qaiserbagh) Indra Prakash Singh. The case has been filed at the Naka Hindola police station. He added that they would also attach properties of accused under UP Gangsters’ Act if required. According to the police, Kamlesh Tiwari, who was the working president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was murdered inside his residence at Khurshed Bagh area. Police said the crime was the fallout of some alleged remarks made by Tiwari against the Prophet in 2015.

In November last year, the police had filed chargesheet against all 13 persons including the two alleged killers, Ashfaq Hussain Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Farid alias Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan.

