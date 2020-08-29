UP: Gangster, bystander killed in daylight shootout in Varanasi

Police said Abhishek Singh had been facing several cases, including charges of murder, attempt to murder and those filed under Gangster Act. (Representational)

Two persons— a gangster and a bystander, a labourer, — were killed and an aide of the gangster was injured in a shootout at Chaukaghat area of Varanasi on Friday morning.

Police identified the dead as 40-year-old Abhishek Singh alias Prince, a history-sheeter, and 45-year-old Balmiki Gaur, a labourer. Abhishek’s associate, Deepak Gaur (26), suffered a bullet injury on the back and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Doctors said he was out of danger.

Police said Abhishek Singh had been facing several cases, including charges of murder, attempt to murder and those filed under Gangster Act. Police suspect Abhishek’s murder was the fallout of past enmity. Balmiki Gaur, who was present at the spot, died after a stray bullet hit him in the stomach.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons at the Jaithpura police station. No arrests have been made in the case yet, police said.

SHO (Jaithpura) Shashi Bhushan Rai said Abhishek and Deepak, who is also facing criminal cases, were on a motorcycle on their way to meet a lawyer. At Chaukaghat area, two persons on a motorcycle opened fire at them from behind. Deepak lost control over the vehicle and it (motorcycle) skidded on the road. When Abhishek fell from the vehicle, the suspects again shot at him. During firing, a stray bullet hit Deepak. The suspects then fled on their vehicle.

Local residents reached the spot and took the victims to hospital. Abhishek and Balmiki died during treatment, hospital sources said.

Additional Director-General, Varanasi Zone, Braj Bhushan told mediapersons that WhatsApp messages on illegal arms and narcotics deals were found on Abhishek’s phone.

“We are looking into all angles and also studying Abhishek’s criminal history to find the motive behind the murder,” said Bhushan.

