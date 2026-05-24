UP gangster beaten to death by villagers after he stabs 2 men during house break-in

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A 45-year-old gangster was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh after he reportedly broke into a businessman’s home early on Saturday morning.
The police said locals caught Munni Lal while he was trying to escape after stabbing two nephews of Sushil Bahadur, the businessman. The locals surrounded the field where Munni Lal was hiding and caught him. They reportedly thrashed him before handing him to the police.
Shamsher Bahadur Singh, circle officer, Lakhimpur Kheri, said Munni Lal was a history-sheeter with a long criminal record.
The police said two accomplices of Munni Lal had managed to flee the scene and that a search operation was launched to trace and arrest them.
According to the police, they received information on Saturday morning that villagers in Rajapur had beaten to death a suspected criminal who had allegedly broken into a businessman’s home. A police team dispatched to the village recovered the man’s body and began an investigation.
Preliminary inquiries suggested that after Munni Lal and his two associates entered the house, a woman woke up on hearing suspicious noises and discovered them attempting to break a lock in an adjoining room. She immediately raised an alarm before retreating to her room and locking the door from inside.
The commotion alerted other members of the household, prompting the three intruders to run outside the house. Family members managed to overpower one of the intruders while the others attempted to escape through nearby fields.
As cries for help spread through the village, neighbours rushed to the scene and joined the chase.
The police said Munni Lal, while trying to evade capture, pulled out a knife and attacked Ankit, a nephew of Bahadur, injuring him. Moments later, another nephew, Satish, arrived at the scene and was also hit during the confrontation. The two got injured in their hands. Doctors stated their condition was stable.
Residents eventually surrounded the fields and succeeded in catching Munni Lal. According to the police, the villagers assaulted Munni Lal, leaving him unconscious on the ground. A police team later took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The police said Munni Lal had 35 cases registered at various police stations in the region.
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