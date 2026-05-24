UP gangster beaten to death by villagers after he stabs 2 men during house break-in

The police said two accomplices of Munni Lal managed to flee. (File Photo)

A 45-year-old gangster was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh after he reportedly broke into a businessman’s home early on Saturday morning.

The police said locals caught Munni Lal while he was trying to escape after stabbing two nephews of Sushil Bahadur, the businessman. The locals surrounded the field where Munni Lal was hiding and caught him. They reportedly thrashed him before handing him to the police.

Shamsher Bahadur Singh, circle officer, Lakhimpur Kheri, said Munni Lal was a history-sheeter with a long criminal record.

The police said two accomplices of Munni Lal had managed to flee the scene and that a search operation was launched to trace and arrest them.