Monday, January 24, 2022
UP gangrape case: Former SP & BSP district chiefs among 19 booked

🔴 The teenager registered a police complaint last October, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted for over four years. Her father, who used to run a transport business, is among 10 family members booked for the alleged crime.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
January 24, 2022 5:33:22 am
Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh latest news, Lucknow latest news, gangrape news, Uttar Pradesh gangrape, indian expressThe police said the teenager visited a station along with her mother on October 12 to file the complaint.

The Lalitpur police have filed a chargesheet against former district presidents of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj (BSP), among others, in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl. The teenager registered a police complaint last October, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted for over four years. Her father, who used to run a transport business, is among 10 family members booked for the alleged crime.

“On the basis of the evidence collected, we filed a chargesheet recently against 19 persons, including the girl’s father and local political leaders. Except for two accused, 17 persons are lodged in jail,” a senior police officer said on Sunday. The police are still looking into three others.

The police said the teenager visited a station along with her mother on October 12 to file the complaint. According to the police, she alleged that her father raped her when she was 14 years old after forcibly showing her pornographic videos. He then allegedly started taking her to different hotels and fields where multiple people raped her. The girl told the police her father had threatened her to remain mum.

