UP: Free medical kits for minors with Covid symptoms, CM launches distribution drive

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a programme to distribute free medicine kits to minors with Covid-19 symptoms. The kits will be distributed through the monitoring committees that are already in place in districts and villages.

On Tuesday, Adityanath flagged off vehicles carrying the kits from his official residence here.

The kits will be distributed to four age groups: zero to one year, one to five years, five to 12 years, and 12 to 18 years. The set for each age group has different medicines and vitamins. The government said its aim was to distribute these to 50 lakh children. In the first phase, 17 lakh kits will be distributed in every district. The rest will be sent to the districts by the end of the month.

Adityanath said children with fever and other Covid symptoms would be given the kits. He claimed it would help them even if they had a disease such as malaria. If they have Covid, the kits will give rapid response teams time to get the affected children tested and arrange for their proper treatment, according to the chief minister. He urged people not to shy away from testing if they show symptoms, and also appealed to people to get vaccinated.

Adityanath said at a time when many states were still grappling with the second Covid-19 wave, Uttar Pradesh was close to controlling it.