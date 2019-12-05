UP: Four teachers, NGO booked for dead rat in midday meal

Nine students and a teacher were taken ill on Tuesday after consuming the meal. (Representational) Nine students and a teacher were taken ill on Tuesday after consuming the meal. (Representational)

Principal and three teachers of a government school in Muzafarnagar district have been booked for negligence after a dead rat was found in the food served to children as part of the midday meal scheme on Tuesday. The NGO — Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti — which supplied food to the school, Janta Inter College at Mustafabad Pacheda village has also been named in the FIR that was registered at Nai Mandi Police Station Tuesday.

Nine students and a teacher were taken ill on Tuesday after consuming the meal.

“An FIR has been lodged the school principal, Vinod Kumar, and three teachers — Sanjiv Kumar, Munna Persad and Babita — and supplier of the midday meal, Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti of Hapur. Efforts have been initiated to blacklist the NGO for utter negligence,” Basic Shiksha Adhikari(BSA) of Muzafarnagar Rama Sagarpati Tripathi told The Indian Express over the phone.

Munna Prasad, who was the first to taste the food and allowed it to be distributed among students, has also been named in the FIR.

All the four teachers and the NGO have been booked under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 273 (sale of noxious food), each involving a jail term of six months and a fine.

According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh, the NGO, which has been supplying midday meals in 30 schools in the district, has been blacklisted and food samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Selva Kumari has directed the BSA to ensure that the offending teachers and also the principal be dismissed immediately for dereliction of duty.

Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur, Sanjay Kumar, has directed all district magistrates and officers of the Education Department of Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli to keep a watch on the midday meals served at schools in their areas and ordered for strict action those found guilty, the PTI reported.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App