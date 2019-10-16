UP: Four of family die in fire at Jhansi home

FOUR PERSONS of a family were killed and another person suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out in their residence in Sipri Bazar police station area of Jhansi district in the early hours of Tuesday. Police suspect that the fire may have been sparked by a short circuit.

Advertising

“The fire broke out around 1 am at the house in Dayaram Colony and police were informed about four persons trapped inside. Police teams and fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was doused within a few hours. Local residents had already started rescue operations. Later, bodies of four persons were found inside the house. The flames had spread to other parts of the house but two residents of the house who were sleeping on the terrace were rescued,” said circle officer (CO), city area, Abhishek Kumar.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish Udainiya (46), his mother Kumudbala (70), wife Rajni (42) and 14-year-old daughter Muskaan. Jagdish’s father and elder brother were sleeping on the terrace and were rescued by locals who put a ladder on the other side of the house to help them get down. They suffered minor injuries and had also inhaled toxic fumes but both were now out of danger, police said.

“The couple, mother and the daughter were sleeping in the same room and it appears that they lost consciousness after inhaling toxic fumes before being burnt alive. There was no sign of anybody having made any effort to run out. There were two fridges and an inverter in the room and it appears that the fire started following a short circuit in either of these appliances,” added the CO.

Advertising

He added that the exact reason behind the fire would be clear in a probe by the chief fire officer. No complaint had been given to the police yet, he said.

While Jagdish’s father is a retired railway employee. Jagdish used to run a general store nearby.