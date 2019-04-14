UP: Four minors detained in Kushinagar for raping 13-year-old

Police detained four minor boys for allegedly gangraping a 13-year-old girl in Kushinagar Saturday. The boys, aged between 14 and 17 years, were produced before Juvenile Justice Board Saturday which sent them to juvenile home in Gorakhpur, said Bishunpura SHO, Arvind Kumar. Both the boys and the victim are from the same village and one of them was known to her.

Advertising

The boys are Class IV dropouts, the SHO said. The medical examination of the victim is yet to be completed, he added.

Circle Officer of Tamkuhiraj, Rana Mahendra Pratap Singh said the victim’s mother stated in her complaint that her daughter and her elder sister (18) had gone to a temple near their house Friday noon.

An hour later, the elder daughter returned home and told her mother that she lost her sister in the crowd inside the temple.

Advertising

“While searching for the girl, the mother said she went towards a field where she found her crying. She also claimed that, on seeing her, the four boys rushed out from there,” the SHO said.

“According to the complainant, the girl met one of the boys near the temple who took her to the field where three others were already present. In her statement to the police, the girl confirmed that all the four boys raped her in the field. The four were detained after the case was lodged,” said Circle Officer Singh.