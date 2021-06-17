UP: Four health workers held with 2,000 test kits

On Tuesday, police received information that some people were ferrying antigen kits for the purpose of selling them.

Siddharth Nagar police, in a joint operation with a team from the health department and the administration, arrested four contractual employees of health centres and seized 2,000 government antigen test kits amounting to Rs 23 lakh.

Police said the accused were ferrying the kits, used for conducting Covid-19 tests, in a car. Sub-divisional magistrate, Navgarh, Vikas Kashyap said preliminary inquiry has revealed that the recovered antigen kits were issued to a community health centre at Mithwal in Siddharth Nagar and were shown as used in records.

“We are in the process of getting in touch with all the people who were tested at CHC, Mithwal. The inquiry team would ask whether their antigen tests were done at the CHC,” Kashyap said.

Of the arrested persons — Shiv Shankar Chaudhary, Vinod Kumar Tripathi and Mukhtar Ali — were working on a contractual basis at CHC, Uska Bazaar, while Omkar Tripathi was deployed at CHC, Mithwal. The administration has started the process of terminating their services.

Siddharth Nagar SP Ram Abhilash Tripathi said acting on a complaint that some people were involved in selling antigen kits, teams comprising officials from health department and administration was formed to nab the culprits.

On Tuesday, police received information that some people were ferrying antigen kits for the purpose of selling them. The sleuths gave chase to the car in which the accused were travelling and arrested them from Siddharth Nagar- Gorakhpur highway.

While searching the vehicle, police recovered 2,000 antigen kits hidden inside the trunk, the SP said, adding that cost of recovered items is around Rs 23 lakhs.

“During questioning, the accused said that they were taking the kits to Patna and were supposed to sell them off to a person. All arrested persons were produced before a local court at Siddharth Nagar which sent them to jail,” Manoj Singh, station house officer, Uska police station, said.