UP: Four family members of woman booked for beating male friend to death

Saharanpur police have booked four family members of a 20-year-old woman for allegedly beating to death a youth who had gone to their house at Islamnagar village on Tuesday night. Hours after the youth died during treatment at a hospital, the woman allegedly died by suicide.

Police said the woman and the youth, 20, were neighbours and reportedly in a relationship.

On a complaint filed by the dead youth Zia-ur-Rehman’s family, police have lodged an FIR against four members of Tanu Saini’s family, including her father, for culpable homicide among others. No one has been arrested, so far.

Investigating officer and Senior Sub-Inspector Kapil Deo said the post-mortem report of Zia-ur-Rehman concluded that his death occurred due to ante-mortem injuries.

According to police, they got information on early Wednesday morning that a youth was found lying unconscious after being thrashed badly at Islamnagar village. A police team took him to a hospital where he died during treatment.

“In our inquiry, we came to know that on Tuesday night, Tanu Saini’s family caught Zia who had entered their house by scaling the boundary wall. The woman’s family allegedly beat up Zia with sticks and he fell unconscious,” the IO said.

Later, the police got to know that Tanu had allegedly hanged herself at her house. A police team reached her house and broke open the door to find her hanging from a ceiling fan.

The woman’s father, Janeshwar Saini, told police that they were in the house when Tanu locked her room inside. Through the window, they found that she had hanged herself. They then immediately alerted the police. “No suicide note has been recovered. Also, no complaint has been filed in connection with the woman’s death,” the police officer said.

Zia and Tanu studied together till intermediate.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village.