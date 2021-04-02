UP: Four detained for murder of Gorakhpur businessman, his aide

Hours after a businessman and his staff member were gunned down in their showroom in Gorakhpur’s Gagaha area, police on Thursday detained four persons.

Shiv Shambhu Maurya (38), the owner of an electronics showroom, and his staff member Sanjay Pandey (34) were gunned down by unidentified assailants on Wednesday night when the showroom.

Police said that Maurya’s family has neither named anyone in their complaint nor suspect anyone.

“No one saw the shooting because it happened inside the showroom, and only two persons were present there as it was time to shut the shop. Around 8 pm, we received the information that a shopowner was shot. We rushed to the spot and took Maurya’s body to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Then, during the inspection of the showroom, we found another body, which was of Pandey. We recovered multiple empty cartridges from the spot. According to Maurya’s family, they have no enmity with anyone,” said SSP (Gorakhpur) Dinesh Kumar P, adding that nothing was stolen from the showroom.

Police have formed six teams to probe the twin murders.

While Circle Officer (Bansgaon) Jagat Ram confirmed that four persons have been detained for questioning, he refused to divulge more details. “We can’t give out more details as the probe is on,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, sources in the police said that the investigators were looking into another murder that took place three weeks ago to find if the two incidents were linked.

“Ritesh Maurya, who knew businessman Shambhu Maurya, was killed around three weeks ago. Ritesh was supposed to contest for the post of Zila Panchayat member. They knew each other as both belong to the same community. We are trying to see if there is a connection between the two murders. Till now, we have not found any link yet,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

According to the officer, no arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Ritesh Maurya.

However, according to Shriram Maurya (40), the brother of Shambhu Maurya, both Ritesh and his brother were killed by the same person. “It was done out of jealousy. First, they killed Ritesh Maurya because he refused to withdraw from elections, and then they killed my brother because he had an established business here. Police have still not arrested the accused in the first case. If the police had made the arrests, then my brother wouldn’t have been killed. There is definitely a connection between the two murders,” said Shriram.

The SSP, however, ruled out any connection between the two murders. “Shambhu was a pure businessman and till now, there seems to be no connection between the two murders,” said SSP Kumar.

Following the murders on Wednesday night, tension gripped Gagaha with residents blocking the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway. Police had to rush to the spot to bring the situation under control.