UP: Four children drown during immersion of puja items

Four minors, including three girls of a family, drowned while they had reportedly gone to immerse a few items after a puja in river Aami in Sant Kabir Nagar on Friday afternoon.

Police said the victims were aged between nine and 16 years. The deceased were identified as Ranjana alias Pauphia (12), Rubby (16), Deeplai (8) and their cousin Ajit (10) — all residents of Mohammadpur Katar village. The bodies have been fished out of the river, police added.

District Magistrate, Sant Kabir Nagar, Divya Mittal said directions have been issued for post-mortem examination of the bodies.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district to rush to the spot and provide help to victims.

According to police, the deceased along with Ajit’s mother Sanju had gone to the river to immerse a few puja items in Aami river which is located around one kilometer from Mohammadpur Katar village.

“The four children entered the river along with Sanju. At some distance, Sanju stopped the children from going any further and entered deeper into the,” police said.

Station House Officer, Vijay Narayan Prasad said in the meantime the children moved forward and slipped into the deep water.

“Sanju raised an alarm on seeing the children drowning. Hearing her cries for help, locals ran to save the children and also alerted the police. Later, police divers and locals brought out the bodies of the four children from the river,” he said.