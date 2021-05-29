UP: Former Hindu Yuva Vahini leader among 3 held for relative’s murder

The police claimed Kirtiman also confessed to the murder of a priest last year over a dispute.

The Unnao police on Friday said they arrested a former Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) leader and his two friends the day before for allegedly robbing and killing one of his distant relatives on May 12. The three are accused of killing Satish Gupta, 45, who used to run a general merchant store in the Madhapur Road area of Bangarmau.

The prime accused was identified as 24-year-old Kirtiman Gupta who was the HYV’s Bangarmau area president. The other two arrested are Vicky Soni alias Chottu (24) and Akshay alias Rohit Singh (25). Following his arrest, the HYV, which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set up in 2002, expelled Kirtiman.

The police claimed Kirtiman also confessed to the murder of a priest last year over a dispute. At the time, investigators had booked a shopkeeper in the case.

Talking to reporters about the store owner’s murder, Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Prashant Kumar said the accused decided to rob and kill Satish Gupta as they suspected he had a lot of money. During questioning the three reportedly told the police that they reached Satish Gupta’s shop in the afternoon of May 12 as per plan. Kirtiman allegedly asked him to show them pulse bags. While the victim was busy looking for the bags, Kirtiman shot him in the head with a countrymade pistol, said the police. The accused then ransacked the shop, and escaped with Rs 12,000 and the victim’s purse, the police added.

The police claimed they recovered Rs 5,500 cash from the accused, the pistol allegedly used in the murder, and Satish Gupta’s purse, which had his driving licence and Aadhaar card.

“During the probe, we found out that Kirtiman was the last person to have visited the shop. Kirtiman was picked up for questioning during which he confessed,” said CO Prashant Kumar.

The HYV’s Lucknow Vibhag Prabhari (division head) Dhirendra Pratap Singh said Kirtiman was expelled from the outfit after the police arrested him. When he joined the HYV in 2015, Kirtiman had no criminal background, Singh claimed.

The police, meanwhile, said they would seek a legal opinion on Kirtiman’s confession about the murder of a 60-year-old priest last year. The 24-year-old told interrogators that he killed Shobaran, who used to live near his house, following a dispute.

“We will seek a legal opinion to look into the claim made by Kirtiman in the murder case of Shobaran. We will also collect evidence in the case before moving further,” said Bangarmau Station House Officer (SHO) Mukul Prakash.

The SHO said Shobaran was close to a family with whom Kirtiman was having differences. According to the officer, the 24-year-old told his interrogators that Shobaran used to regularly threaten him about falsely implicating him in a case. Kirtiman told the police that on the intervening night of August 4 and 5 last year, he shot the priest while he was sleeping. Two days later, Shobaran died of his wounds in a hospital.

The police subsequently arrested shopkeeper Chottu Ram in connection with the murder, said Mukul Prakash.