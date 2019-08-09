UP: Former DGP booked in land grabbing case

An FIR was lodged against former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Jagmohan Yadav on charges of land grab at Lucknow’s Gosainganj police station on Thursday.

Denying the charges, the former DGP said that the disputed land belongs to an infrastructure company, of which he is a caretaker.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by Vijay Singh Yadav, son of former UP minister Balram Singh.

Gosainganj Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar Singh said that the FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 419 (cheating), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“Jagmohan Yadav has been named along with 60-65 unidentified persons. According to the complaint, he, along with the group of unidentified persons, had gone to take possession of a disputed land on Shaheed Path in Ghusval area on Tuesday. The complaint alleged that the group of people had come armed. We have sought details from revenue department about the land and will only be able to comment on it after we get them,” the SHO said.

When contacted, Jagmohan said that the disputed land of around two bighas belongs to Binni Infrastructure Company. “I have relevant documents to prove that the land belongs to the company and not any individual. The SDM court of Sarojini Nagar had on April 11 declared that the land belongs to the company,” Yadav said.

About allegations against him and 65 persons of taking possession of the land forcefully, he said one can write what they feel like in a complaint. “Senior police officers were present at the spot through the day on Tuesday. The allegations have no base,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

The UP Housing Board had also registered an FIR against the former DGP in 2017 in connection with the same land.

(With PTI inputs)