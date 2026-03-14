How UP is preparing to shield its tiger reserves and national parks from forest fires

The forest fire season in the state is considered to last until June 15. (PTI File Photo)

With summer setting in, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department has issued helpline numbers and set up control rooms across the state as part of preparations to prevent forest fires.

The forest fire season in the state is considered to last until June 15. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed senior Forest Department officials to remain prepared in advance to ensure forest fires do not occur.

A look at the prep

Control rooms

According to a statement by the Forest Department headquarters Saturday, control rooms have been established at the headquarters, divisional level, and zonal and regional offices of the Chief Conservator of Forests.

A total of 116 fire control cells have been established across the state at the divisional, circle, zonal and headquarters levels. These will operate round the clock. Staff will be deployed in three shifts of eight hours each, starting 6 am. Fire control cells set up at the state headquarters have already started functioning.