UP is at forefront of India’s march to progress: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday said that as India was growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh remained at the forefront of the nation’s march to progress.

Launching the “report to nation” programme to mark eight years of the Modi-led government at the Centre, Adityanath said: “Working under the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, PM Modi has been working for the welfare and uplift of all sections of society for the last eight years without discrimination. The PM is also working for an all-round development of the country in order to make it self-reliant.”

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, both the deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion.

Targeting the Congress, Adityanath said “Garbi Hatao” and “roti, kapda aur makan” remained hollow slogans until PM Modi took over in 2014. “The PM took concrete steps for the empowerment of women, youth and farmers. Prior to that anarchy was at its peak; corruption remained institutionalised, separatism and extremism threatened society and people had lost confidence in the government,” he added.

The CM said that the Centre’s schemes like ‘Atmanibhar Bharat, ‘Make in India, ‘Digital India’, ‘Start-up India’, ‘Stand up India’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ will serve as milestones in making the country self-reliant while Gem portal, Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and digital transactions through smartphones have brought about transparency in financial dealings.

He further said that a total of 1.22 crore and 2.55 crore houses have been approved under PM Awas Yojana for urban and rural areas, respectively across the country of which 43.7 lakh houses will be built in the state. He added that rural houses will be distributed among members of Mushar, Bantangia, Tharu and other traditionally deprived communities.

The PM’s initiatives to uplift farmers, he said, have already started paying dividends in UP. “2.55 crore farmers recently received 11th installment under PM Samman Nidhi. Of the 45 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in the country, 7.90 crore are in UP,” he said. Similarly, of 9 crore gas connections provided under Ujjwala Yojana, 1.67 crore beneficiaries were from the state, he added.

UP, he asserted, will become the first state to have five international airports with the construction of Jewar airport.