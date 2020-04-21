UP: For ease of doing business, 21 more services added to Nivesh Mitra portal

CEO of UPSIDA Anil Garg said more than 2,500 industrialists had availed facilities for land allocations and building plan approval through the single window system. CEO of UPSIDA Anil Garg said more than 2,500 industrialists had availed facilities for land allocations and building plan approval through the single window system.

To boost its “ease of doing business” campaign and woo investors in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Monday added 21 more services to its Nivesh Mitra portal. With this, 146 services for enterprises have been integrated with the portal, which facilitates submission and tracking of applications, and fee payment.

The new services come under the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC). The integration of additional services was web-launched by Satish Mahana, Minister for Industrial Development.

“Amidst COVID challenges and inevitable subsequent lockdown, the UP Government has adopted futuristic approach to further minimise human interface in issuing of various clearances to enterprises with a view to kick-start resumption of industrial units and investment attraction for setting up new industries,” Mahana said during the launch.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Alok Kumar said now a total of 146 services of 20 departments were being provided online and claimed that Nivesh Mitra had become one of the largest and comprehensive single window clearance systems in the country.

CEO of UPSIDA Anil Garg said more than 2,500 industrialists had availed facilities for land allocations and building plan approval through the single window system. The new services are related to change of project on the same premises, lease deed execution and registration, restoration of plot after cancellation, recognition of legal heir after death of allottee, transfer of plot, subletting of plot, time extension for setting up a project, transfer of lease deed in favour of financial institution, permission for joint mortgage among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.