UP: Five of a family accused of raping Dalit girl, 1 held

The Rampur district police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old youth accused of gangraping a Dalit girl along with four other family members on Saturday night. The accused are from a different community, and belong to a former village pradhan’s family.

The police claimed they had found no evidence of gangrape so far, and added that according to a preliminary inquiry the 14-year-old girl was in a relationship with the man who has been arrested. “He was produced before a local court of Rampur, which sent him to judicial custody. The role of the other accused is still under probe,” said a police officer.

Among those named in the FIR are the former pradhan’s son, and a medical student who recently returned from Russia. The police said that on Sunday the girl’s father visited the station, and alleged that the five men broke into his house the night before, and abducted his daughter. On Sunday morning, the girl was reportedly found outside her home in a semi-conscious condition. She then told her family about the alleged sexual assault, the police said.

Following a complaint from the girl’s father, police lodged an FIR on charges of gangrape and abduction. Rampur SP Ankit Mittal said a medical examination of the girl did not find any injury on the girl’s body.