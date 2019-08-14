UP: Five kanwarias, two minors killed in road accident

Five kanwarias and two minor sisters of Haroda village in Usawan police station area of Badaun district died after a truck overloaded with wheat bags overturned on them Monday night. The kanwarias belong to the same district, police said.

The kanwarias were passing by the village when they stopped to buy snacks from a roadside shop where two sisters were also present at the time of the accident. Around five-six injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Nannhey, Monu, Anil, Vishal, Rajan, two-year-old Kajal and her five-year-old sister Nandini. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and aid of Rs 50,000 to the injured from CM relief fund has been announced by the state government.

“It was an accident. We have arrested the driver and seized the truck. We have asked the family members of the deceased to give written complaint and we will register an FIR against the driver by Tuesday night,” said Badaun SP (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava.

Earlier in the day, local residents staged a protest demanding strict action against those responsible.