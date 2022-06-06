UP: Five cops booked for torturing man in custody

FIVE police personnel, including a sub-inspector rank officer, have been booked for allegedly torturing a 22-year-old man during interrogation at a police outpost in Badaun last month.

Police said Rehan Shah, who was detained for questioning in a cow slaughter case on May 2, was released after his involvement was not established.

Shah’s family has alleged that police assaulted him, gave him electric shocks and penetrated his rectum with a plastic pipe during questioning.

Rehan, who sustained serious injuries, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bulandshahr.

A week ago, Rehan’s mother Najma Begum filed a complaint with Badaun Superintendent of Police, Dr Om Prakash Singh, alleging that policemen harassed her son and released him only after she paid them Rs 5,000.

The SP directed Dataganj Circle Officer Prem Kumar Thapa to probe the matter. “Police had detained Rehan for questioning in a cow slaughter case. Rehan’s name came up during the interrogation of a person arrested in a cow slaughter case. Since the allegations of harassment made against the cops were found true, I ordered an FIR and a departmental inquiry against the accused policemen,” said the SP.