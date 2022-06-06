scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read

UP: Five cops booked for torturing man in custody

Shah’s family has alleged that police assaulted him, gave him electric shocks and penetrated his rectum with a plastic pipe during questioning.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
June 6, 2022 2:49:06 am
Lucknow, UP police, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice said Rehan Shah, who was detained for questioning in a cow slaughter case on May 2, was released after his involvement was not established.

FIVE police personnel, including a sub-inspector rank officer, have been booked for allegedly torturing a 22-year-old man during interrogation at a police outpost in Badaun last month.

Police said Rehan Shah, who was detained for questioning in a cow slaughter case on May 2, was released after his involvement was not established.

Shah’s family has alleged that police assaulted him, gave him electric shocks and penetrated his rectum with a plastic pipe during questioning.

Rehan, who sustained serious injuries, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bulandshahr.

Best of Express Premium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victoriesPremium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victories
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: MathematicsPremium
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: Mathematics
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...Premium
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...
More Premium Stories >>

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

A week ago, Rehan’s mother Najma Begum filed a complaint with Badaun Superintendent of Police, Dr Om Prakash Singh, alleging that policemen harassed her son and released him only after she paid them Rs 5,000.

More from Lucknow

The SP directed Dataganj Circle Officer Prem Kumar Thapa to probe the matter. “Police had detained Rehan for questioning in a cow slaughter case. Rehan’s name came up during the interrogation of a person arrested in a cow slaughter case. Since the allegations of harassment made against the cops were found true, I ordered an FIR and a departmental inquiry against the accused policemen,” said the SP.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement