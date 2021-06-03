UP first to test 5 crore samples till date: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday claimed that the state was the first in the country to achieve the benchmark of testing 5 crore Covid-19 samples since the pandemic struck the country. The government had recently said it was continuously conducting over 3 lakh Covid tests every day.

It also said it had intensified preventive measures to control the spread of virus as per the target of “trace, test and treat”. The state conducted a total of 3,31,511 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which nearly 1,514 samples tested positive. Nearly 5,000 more patients recovered, while 115 more deaths were reported. As a result, the state now had 28,694 active cases.

The increased testing in the recent past – which officials in different districts suggested was a result of declining positivity rate, improved infrastructure and strict testing targets given to labs and surveillance committees – resulted in over 86.58 lakh tests in the month of May with an average of 2.79 lakh samples tested per day. In April when the pandemic had reached the peak, more than 61.42 lakh samples were tested with an average 2.04 lakh a day.

According to the health department data on Wednesday, since the pandemic broke out, 5,00,64,407 tests conducted in the state comprise nearly 15 per cent of over 35 crore samples tested across the country. Nearly 2.5 crore of the tests were conducted in the rural areas. On an average, around 1.4 lakh samples are claimed to have been tested daily using the RT-PCR method for over a week.

According to a statement issued by the state government, they are testing over one lakh samples through 8,000 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) on a daily basis in the rural areas.

The government also claimed that it ran the world’s largest house-to-house surveillance in rural areas to contain the transmission of the virus. Through this drive, it tested people with symptoms to take up further steps such as rapid

isolation, disease management and contact tracing.

“More than 73,000 Surveillance Committees constituted by the Yogi (CM Adityanath) government are moving across 97,941 villages in all the 75 districts for this drive, which began on May 5, and has been extended to cover 100 per cent rural households,” said the statement.