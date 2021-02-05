UP first state to inoculate over 5 lakh people: Govt

It has also been confirmed that healthcare workers who will miss their shots will get a final chance in a mop-up round on February 15. (Representational)

With at least 1,25,308 healthcare workers getting their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the state on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to inoculate over 5 lakh people, officials said on Thursday.

“The Covid-19 vaccination is going on in the state and frontline workers are getting the first dose of vaccine. More than 1,580 sessions have been conducted in the state on Thursday… Uttar Pradesh now has become the first state to vaccinate over 5 lakh healthcare staff,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Over 72 per cent of the 1,72,396 healthcare workers listed for vaccination were inoculated at 1,607 centres across the state. As of now, more than 5.88 lakh out of over 8.42 lakh listed healthcare workers have received their first shots.

According to the data provided by the state government, the districts of Sant Kabir Nagar, Sambhal, Unnao and Gonda recorded over 99 per cent vaccination, in which Sambhal and Gonda crossed their targeted number. At the same time, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh and Kasganj recorded less than 55 per cent vaccination. Those vaccinated on Thursday will get their second dose on March 4.

Prasad said vaccination exercise on Thursday was conducted smoothly and no complication or Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) was reported in the state. With people realising the vaccine to be safe and effective, the vaccination percentage is also increasing with each session.

It has also been confirmed that healthcare workers who will miss their shots will get a final chance in a mop-up round on February 15, while frontline workers will get the opportunity on February 22. The first phase is targeting around 9 lakh healthcare workers and the second phase aims to include over 15 lakh frontline workers.