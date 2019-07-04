UP: Fire breaks out in govt office, CM forms probe committee

After a fire broke out on the second floor of the Picup Bhawan in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a three-member committee to investigate all aspects of the incident.

According to sources, the fire at the Picup Bhavan started from the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) office and spread till parts of the third floor. Around 8-10 fire tenders along with hydrolic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire. No casualties or injuries were reported.

“The CM has formed a three-member team for an inquiry. The committee comprises ADG (Intelligence), Joint Managing Director of the UPSIDC and Lucknow Chief Fire Officer (CFO). The committee will investigate all aspects of the incident, determine the cause of the fire and also fix responsibility for the incident. The report has to be submitted within 48 hours,” said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, information.

Lucknow CFO Vijay Kumar Singh said the department was informed about the fire around 7:45 am and fire tenders soon reached the spot. The fire was doused after over two-and-a-half hours.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the inquiry was ordered on suspicion that the fire might have been an attempt to destroy important files in the UPSIDC office. The department has faced allegations of corruption in the past.