UP: FIR against journalist for online post against PM, CM

In June 2019, police had arrested Prashant Kanojia for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Adityanath on social media. In June 2019, police had arrested Prashant Kanojia for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Adityanath on social media.

The city police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against journalist Prashant Kanojia for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The case was lodged at the Ashiana station on the basis of a complaint registered by local BJP leader Shashank Shekhar Singh, who claimed to have noticed the comments in question on Sunday.

“I also found some of his tweets containing hate comments which could divide communities, and also disturb law and order of the state,” alleged the BJP leader.

The police said they were yet to collect evidence against Kanojia, who lives in Delhi. “Prashant is accused of making objectionable comments about the Prime Minister and Chief Minister,” said Station House Officer Sanjay Rai.

The journalist has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (1) (B), which deals with offences committed with the intention to cause fear or alarm among the public, or induce people against the state. The police have also charged him with offences listed in the Information Technology Act. In June 2019, the city police had arrested Kanojia for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Adityanath on social media. He was lodged at the Lucknow district jail. He was released on bail four days later on the directive of the Supreme Court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.