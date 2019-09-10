UP: FIR against IAS officer withdrawn, police say his wife not murdered

Advertising

Ruling out the murder angle, Lucknow Police on Monday withdrew an FIR against IAS officer Umesh Pratap Singh in connection with the death of his wife, Anita Singh, on September 1.

Lodged after a police complaint by Rajiv Kumar Singh, Anita lawyer-cousin, the FIR had alleged that Umesh murdered his wife, Anita Singh, on because she was opposed to his alleged extra-marital affairs. Anita was found dead under mysterious circumstances with a bullet injury to her chest.

The FIR against Umesh, who is the director of the Uttar Pradesh’s State Urban Development Agency, was registered last Thursday at Lucknow’s Chinhat police station under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

Advertising

SP (North Lucknow) Sukirti Madhav said after considering all evidence, including witness statements and a forensic opinion, police had concluded that it was not a murder. “That’s why the FIR was expunged,” he said.

The police had earlier said that Anita may have shot herself with the licensed pistol of her husband. No suicide note was recovered. Sachin Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Chinhat police, had told The Indian Express that Anita’s had become more religious for the past few days and tried to persuade the family to move to Haridwar. But the family was not supportive of the plan, he had said.

A press statement issued by Lucknow Police on Monday said Anita’s father, Ram Iqbal Singh, termed murder allegations against his son-in-law false.